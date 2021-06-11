Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 2,198 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

