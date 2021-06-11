FLIP Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. FLIP has a total market cap of $289,463.98 and $470.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

