Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$30.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUIF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

