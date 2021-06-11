Flux (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $261,570.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Flux has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $261,570.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00356657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00164898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00224241 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003318 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,672,333 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars.

