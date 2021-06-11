Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $93,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

