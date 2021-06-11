Forager Australian Shares Fund to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FOR)

Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Forager Australian Shares Fund Company Profile

Forager Australian Shares Fund is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the value stocks of the companies. The fund also invests in property trusts and hybrids aiming to provide capital growth and some distributions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Forager Australian Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forager Australian Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.