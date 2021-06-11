Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $972,000.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

