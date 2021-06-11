Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

