Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.