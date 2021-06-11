Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.69. 1,176,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,361. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

