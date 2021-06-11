Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRA FRE opened at €45.27 ($53.26) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

