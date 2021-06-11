Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.96 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

