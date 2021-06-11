Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $897,239.96 and approximately $73,714.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 522,608,177 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

