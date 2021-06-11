FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.06 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

