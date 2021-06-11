FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 99,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,178,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

