FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

LW stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

