FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03).

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.67.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

