FY2022 EPS Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HORIBA in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70. HORIBA has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $66.70.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

