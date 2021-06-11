FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexnord in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

