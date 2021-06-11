FY2025 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Prothena in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

