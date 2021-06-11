Gary W. Rollins Sells 34,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RES stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

