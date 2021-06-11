GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of GDS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. 1,620,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. GDS has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

