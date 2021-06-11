Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $344.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.10. Generac has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

