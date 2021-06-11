General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $6,307,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,252 shares of company stock worth $90,753,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 249,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

