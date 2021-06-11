Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 313,894 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -2.93.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.