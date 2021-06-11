Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.83

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 14530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEO. Cormark upped their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Also, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,702.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

