GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

