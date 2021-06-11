Gifford Fong Associates Has $361,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

