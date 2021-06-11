Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,382 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $14,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 280,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

