Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Global-e Online stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $44.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

