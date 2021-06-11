Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $18.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 5,757 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.