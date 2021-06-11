Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 492,486 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,561,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $390.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

