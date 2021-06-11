Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,711,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547,335 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $728,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. 174,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,240. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

