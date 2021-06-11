Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,456.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $892,527 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.