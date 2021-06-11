Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

GDDFF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

