Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 4.9%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. 2,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

