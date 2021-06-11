Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 9,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,138. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

