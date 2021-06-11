Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $4.06 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $28.62 million and $4.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.48 or 0.06294271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.38 or 0.01545917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00152070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00650103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00440812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,535,920 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.