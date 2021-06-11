Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $273,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

