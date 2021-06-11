Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

