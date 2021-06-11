Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,974 shares.The stock last traded at $63.25 and had previously closed at $61.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grubhub by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after acquiring an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Grubhub by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

