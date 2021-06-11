Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €19.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

ETR:HHFA opened at €21.94 ($25.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.73. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12 month high of €22.62 ($26.61). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.01.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

