Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$44.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

