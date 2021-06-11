Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $47.07. 19,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.