Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) CFO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hawaiian stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,155. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

