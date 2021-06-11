Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $32.78 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $697.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

