HC Wainwright Cuts Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$4.75

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CVE SLL opened at C$3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$495.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Lithium will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

