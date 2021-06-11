HC Wainwright Increases Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target to $12.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

