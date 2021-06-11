Head-To-Head Analysis: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) versus LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 5.99% 11.12% 7.24% Signify Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LHC Group and Signify Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $2.06 billion 3.12 $111.60 million $5.01 40.61 Signify Health $610.60 million 7.97 -$14.50 million N/A N/A

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of LHC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LHC Group and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

LHC Group presently has a consensus target price of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Signify Health has a consensus target price of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than LHC Group.

Summary

LHC Group beats Signify Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Its Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The company's Home and Community-Based Services segment offers range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. Its Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular and cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments; and operates institutional pharmacy and other non-related facilities, nursing facilities, family health center, rural health clinic, and physician practice, as well as offers physical therapy services. The company's Healthcare Innovations (HCI) Services segment provides strategic health management services to accountable care organizations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 537 home health services locations, 120 hospice locations, 124 community-based service locations, 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 12 locations, and 12 HCI locations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

