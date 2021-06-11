Head to Head Review: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Energizer 0 3 6 0 2.67

Energizer has a consensus target price of $52.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.00 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -120.95 Energizer $2.74 billion 1.10 -$93.30 million $2.31 19.14

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.